NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

