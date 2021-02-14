Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

