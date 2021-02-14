Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $439.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

