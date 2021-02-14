Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

