Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.552-13.552 billion.
Otsuka stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Otsuka has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.69.
About Otsuka
