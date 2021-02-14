Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.552-13.552 billion.

Otsuka stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Otsuka has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.69.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

