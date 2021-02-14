BancorpSouth Bank Has $4.97 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 199,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

