CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.51 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.