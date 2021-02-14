Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. The Toro comprises 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $2,176,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.