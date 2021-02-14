ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $404.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.85.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

