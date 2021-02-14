Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

