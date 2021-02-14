St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

