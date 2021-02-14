Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce sales of $55.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $132.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $345.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.