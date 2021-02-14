Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 77 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

