C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $93,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.30 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

