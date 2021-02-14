High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.21. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 7,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

