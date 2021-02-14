GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.73. GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 141,624 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth bought 89,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

