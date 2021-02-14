Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and $1.73 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00449501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,358 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

