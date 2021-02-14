ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 14th total of 631,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

