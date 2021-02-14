PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Down 34.6% in January

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Natixis increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 193,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

