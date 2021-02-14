Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 995,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 578,458 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NEOS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

