Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $581,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,809 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.