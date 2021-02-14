Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

