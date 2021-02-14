Chrono.tech Reaches One Day Volume of $13,446.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $13,446.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00007591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00068725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.56 or 0.00977944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.77 or 0.05255504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.