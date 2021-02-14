Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 156.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $103.73 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

Hathor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

