Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) (CVE:M)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.85. Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,860 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$30.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19.

Mosaic Capital Co. (M.V) Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

