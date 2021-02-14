St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,112 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,354,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after acquiring an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,940,000 after buying an additional 876,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

