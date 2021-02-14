Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

