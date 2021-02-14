Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $293,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,569 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,416 shares of the airline’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $17.27 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

