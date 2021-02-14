Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,932 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

NYSE COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

