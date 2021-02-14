Haverford Trust Co. Buys 38,612 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

