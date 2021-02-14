Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

