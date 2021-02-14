NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $394.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

