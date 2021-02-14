Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

