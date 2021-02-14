Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

