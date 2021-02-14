Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 585 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

