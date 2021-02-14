Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00974087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.07 or 0.05292582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

