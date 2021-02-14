Lincoln National Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AXP opened at $129.62 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.