Lincoln National Corp Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $297.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

