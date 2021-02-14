5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $4.06. 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 132,332 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$337.78 million and a PE ratio of 67.50.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

