Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Grows By 95.5%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BYFC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

