Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $9.28. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 115,685 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

