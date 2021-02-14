Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.20

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $22.90. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 7,809,616 shares.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

The company has a market cap of C$34.91 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

