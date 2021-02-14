Swiss National Bank Acquires 77,300 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

