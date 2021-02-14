Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $327,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 892.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $264.30 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $325.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

