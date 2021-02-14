CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the January 14th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CHFS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

