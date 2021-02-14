$2.19 EPS Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. MSCI posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.