Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $16.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

Shares of DK opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.