Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

