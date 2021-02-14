Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,426,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $434.77 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

