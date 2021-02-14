Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.